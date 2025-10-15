Stifel Maintains Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises (NasdaqCM:EOSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.58% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises is $7.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 56.58% from its latest reported closing price of $18.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises is 1,276MM, an increase of 3,675.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 42.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.13%, an increase of 23.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.30% to 145,390K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,516K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares , representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 40.98% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 7,042K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing an increase of 49.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 122.41% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 6,979K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares , representing an increase of 28.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 54.51% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 6,250K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,585K shares , representing an increase of 26.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 50.26% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,897K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 66.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 279.57% over the last quarter.

