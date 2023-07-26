Stifel Maintains Electronic Arts (EA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electronic Arts is 143.63. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of 139.57.

The projected annual revenue for Electronic Arts is 8,505MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.09.

Electronic Arts Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $139.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 1.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EA is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 284,731K shares. The put/call ratio of EA is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 24,808K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,012K shares, representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 33.05% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,016K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,112K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,175K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,460K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 86.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,489K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,392K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 6,404K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,570K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 93.93% over the last quarter.

Electronic Arts Background Information

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

