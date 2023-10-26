Stifel Maintains Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.31% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 97.25. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.31% from its latest reported closing price of 68.34.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 5,940MM, an increase of 2.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an increase of 243 owner(s) or 11.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.41%, an increase of 24.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.15% to 1,060,674K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 379,121K shares representing 62.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363,868K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Six Circles Trust - Six Circles Global Bond Fund holds 66,854K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,518K shares, representing an increase of 82.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 491.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 27,015K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,759K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 12.15% over the last quarter.

BBTBX - Bridge Builder Core Bond Fund holds 21,185K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,755K shares, representing an increase of 44.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 83.68% over the last quarter.

DCFFX - Destinations Core Fixed Income Fund Class I holds 20,675K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information



Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

