Stifel Maintains DZS (DZSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 367.50% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for DZS is 7.85. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 367.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

The projected annual revenue for DZS is 448MM, an increase of 15.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in DZS. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DZSI is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 14,701K shares. The put/call ratio of DZSI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,758K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,481K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 52.54% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 887K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 38.12% over the last quarter.

FIVG - Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds 854K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 64.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 64.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 38.90% over the last quarter.

DZS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DZS Inc. is global leader of mobile transport, broadband access and enterprise networking solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

