Stifel Maintains Dutch Bros (BROS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.82% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is $78.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.82% from its latest reported closing price of $55.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,583MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.24%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 126,264K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 4,229K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares , representing a decrease of 25.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 29.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,497K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 26.69% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 3,107K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 13.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,951K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 17.23% over the last quarter.

