Stifel Maintains Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza is $354.02. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of $322.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dominos Pizza is $4,811MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.31.

Dominos Pizza Declares $1.21 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

At the current share price of $322.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whittier Trust holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

TSME - Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 89,197.73% over the last quarter.

WFIOX - Wells Fargo Index Fund Administrator Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Korea Investment holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 85.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 40,389K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

See all Dominos Pizza regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.