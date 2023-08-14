Stifel Maintains DMC Global (BOOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DMC Global is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.85% from its latest reported closing price of 21.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DMC Global is 704MM, a decrease of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in DMC Global. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOM is 0.10%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 18,848K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOM is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,710K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 20.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,353K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,124K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing a decrease of 27.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 778K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 32.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOM by 6.37% over the last quarter.

DMC Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC's objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC's culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC's portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol 'BOOM.'

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.