Stifel Maintains DHT Holdings (DHT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.65% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHT Holdings is 12.77. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 44.65% from its latest reported closing price of 8.83.

The projected annual revenue for DHT Holdings is 387MM, a decrease of 26.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHT Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHT is 0.20%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 117,560K shares. The put/call ratio of DHT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 5,844K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,895K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 14.52% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5,552K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,646K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,505K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 25.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,464K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing an increase of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 52.95% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,207K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DHT Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

