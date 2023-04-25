Stifel Maintains DHT Holdings (DHT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHT Holdings is 12.48. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.02. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of 10.25.

The projected annual revenue for DHT Holdings is 387MM, a decrease of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHT Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHT is 0.18%, a decrease of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.25% to 119,038K shares. The put/call ratio of DHT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 7,895K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5,646K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,523K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 98.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 8,890.06% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 4,328K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 34.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 66.28% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,207K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 0.44% over the last quarter.

DHT Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

