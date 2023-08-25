Stifel Maintains Devon Energy (DVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.27% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is 61.67. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.27% from its latest reported closing price of 48.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is 20,416MM, an increase of 27.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is a decrease of 148 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.30%, a decrease of 24.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.10% to 502,182K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,235K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 22.65% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 18,787K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,275K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 20.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,253K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,230K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.