Stifel Maintains Devon Energy (DVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is $68.06. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from its latest reported closing price of $54.30.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is $20,416MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.19.

Devon Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $54.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 11.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 10.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Utility Trust holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IVGAX - VY Invesco Growth and Income Portfolio DV holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 10.17% over the last quarter.

SHXIX - American Beacon Shapiro Equity Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 1.34% over the last quarter.

HAMVX - Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 66.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 51.62% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Managed Volatility V.I. Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 56.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.42%, a decrease of 17.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 557,234K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

