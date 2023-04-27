Stifel Maintains Denbury Inc. - (DEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Denbury Inc. - (NYSE:DEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denbury Inc. - is 111.46. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from its latest reported closing price of 91.13.

The projected annual revenue for Denbury Inc. - is 1,588MM, a decrease of 7.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denbury Inc. -. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEN is 0.56%, a decrease of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 58,730K shares. The put/call ratio of DEN is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,912K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 2.00% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,991K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 21.22% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,534K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing a decrease of 102.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 1,500K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,438K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Denbury Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

