Stifel Maintains Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $500.12. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.08% from its latest reported closing price of $467.04.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is $3,985MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $22.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LVOAX - Lord Abbett Value Opportunities Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 19.44% over the last quarter.

MSCGX - Mercer US Small holds 29K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 24.23% over the last quarter.

STMSX - Simt Tax-managed Small holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 16.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 7.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.44%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 31,389K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

