Stifel Maintains DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 196.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DASAN Zhone Solutions is $19.72. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 196.99% from its latest reported closing price of $6.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DASAN Zhone Solutions is $448MM, an increase of 19.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 38.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 45.25% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 63K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 96.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 44.61% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing a decrease of 428.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 78.61% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,244K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DZSI by 40.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in DASAN Zhone Solutions. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DZSI is 0.15%, an increase of 21.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.64% to 15,503K shares. The put/call ratio of DZSI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

DZS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DZS Inc. is global leader of mobile transport, broadband access and enterprise networking solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

See all DASAN Zhone Solutions regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.