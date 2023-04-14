Stifel Maintains Darling Ingredients (DAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $94.86. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.08% from its latest reported closing price of $58.89.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is $7,251MM, an increase of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGT Group Foundation holds 119K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 1.46% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Allocation VP Initial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDLS - Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 16.35% over the last quarter.

PRCOX - T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund holds 120K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Barings holds 212K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 8.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.38%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 168,849K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

