Stifel Maintains Cutera (CUTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.55% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cutera is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 102.55% from its latest reported closing price of 14.10.

The projected annual revenue for Cutera is 319MM, an increase of 28.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cutera. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 13.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUTR is 0.24%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 28,492K shares. The put/call ratio of CUTR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,847K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 44.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,302K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 49.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,239K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing a decrease of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 53.97% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 1,220K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Voce Capital Management holds 1,210K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

