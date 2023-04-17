Stifel Maintains Curtiss-Wright (CW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is $194.99. The forecasts range from a low of $187.86 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.33% from its latest reported closing price of $175.14.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is $2,773MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.01.

Curtiss-Wright Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $175.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 86K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 41.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 22.04% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 55.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 107.88% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 32.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Congress Wealth Management holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 104,577.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 225K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 12.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 40,703K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 2.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

