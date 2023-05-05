Stifel Maintains CSG Systems International (CSGS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSG Systems International is 70.38. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.64% from its latest reported closing price of 49.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CSG Systems International is 1,104MM, a decrease of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSG Systems International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGS is 0.40%, an increase of 106.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 34,445K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGS is 9.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,246K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,352K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 0.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,293K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 9.57% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,261K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,113K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 8.77% over the last quarter.

CSG Systems International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

See all CSG Systems International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.