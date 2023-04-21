Stifel Maintains Crocs (CROX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $154.84. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $145.73.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is $3,993MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,139K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 49.99% over the last quarter.

FBCG - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 15.93% over the last quarter.

FMDCX - Federated Mid-Cap Index Fund Service Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 60.51% over the last quarter.

NorthCrest Asset Manangement holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 99.83% over the last quarter.

SECAX - SIIT Small Cap II Fund - holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 21.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.32%, an increase of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.44% to 63,464K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

