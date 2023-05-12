Stifel Maintains Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.25% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming is 18.04. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.25% from its latest reported closing price of 19.04.

The projected annual revenue for Corsair Gaming is 1,591MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSR is 0.05%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 25,906K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,865K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 11.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,167K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,066K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 29.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 78.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,036K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 40.38% over the last quarter.

Corsair Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

