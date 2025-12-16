Stifel Maintains Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.59% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings is $37.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from its latest reported closing price of $33.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper-Standard Holdings is 2,950MM, an increase of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.08%, an increase of 82.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 13,100K shares. The put/call ratio of CPS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millstreet Capital Management holds 932K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 614K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 38.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 528K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Alliance holds 499K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 58.74% over the last quarter.

Great Hill Capital holds 434K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.