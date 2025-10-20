Stifel Maintains Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.97% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from its latest reported closing price of $35.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper-Standard Holdings is 2,950MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.05%, an increase of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.26% to 12,392K shares. The put/call ratio of CPS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millstreet Capital Management holds 932K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 606K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 76.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 371.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 528K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Alliance holds 499K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 58.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 419K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 36.26% over the last quarter.

