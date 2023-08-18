Stifel Maintains Comstock Resources (CRK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is 13.54. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.63% from its latest reported closing price of 11.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 3,102MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.15%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 107,034K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 7,372K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,962K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 13.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,660K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Key Group Holdings holds 3,915K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,785K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,254K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 87.39% over the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.