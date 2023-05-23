Stifel Maintains Comstock Resources (CRK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is 14.47. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 38.29% from its latest reported closing price of 10.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 3,102MM, a decrease of 13.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.87%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.17%, a decrease of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 101,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 6,962K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,784K shares, representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 3,915K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 31.12% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,640K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,254K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares, representing a decrease of 48.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 59.70% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,925K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,293K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 92.29% over the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.