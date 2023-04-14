Stifel Maintains Comstock Resources (CRK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $15.44. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.48% from its latest reported closing price of $10.99.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is $3,102MM, a decrease of 14.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.83.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.91%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Versant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CDAZX - Multi-Manager Directional Alternative Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

CoreCommodity Management holds 92K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 31.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 49.07% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 77K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 73.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 61.20% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 435.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 97.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.13%, a decrease of 33.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 94,736K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

