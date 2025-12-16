Stifel Maintains Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.38% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is $981.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $1,260.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.38% from its latest reported closing price of $968.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,722MM, a decrease of 43.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 7.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.42%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 42,407K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,799K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing a decrease of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 16.84% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,475K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 33.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,147K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 55.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 49.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,065K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 53.17% over the last quarter.

