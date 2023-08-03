Stifel Maintains Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is 91.11. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.71% from its latest reported closing price of 74.25.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,700MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 39,655K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 2.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,457K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,767K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 49.62% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,298K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 11.82% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,106K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 8.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,092K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

