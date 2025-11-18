Stifel Maintains Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Codere Online Luxembourg (NasdaqCM:CDRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.56% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Codere Online Luxembourg is $11.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 110.56% from its latest reported closing price of $5.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Codere Online Luxembourg is 195MM, a decrease of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codere Online Luxembourg. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDRO is 0.17%, an increase of 38.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 6,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,503K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGAFX - Baron Global Advantage Fund holds 828K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 555K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 6.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 513K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 60.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 65.45% over the last quarter.

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 366K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 10.43% over the last quarter.

