Stifel Maintains Civeo (CVEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.38% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civeo is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 67.38% from its latest reported closing price of 19.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Civeo is 677MM, a decrease of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVEO is 0.27%, an increase of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 12,705K shares. The put/call ratio of CVEO is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 4,070K shares representing 27.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 786K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 17.06% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 770K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 660K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 84.68% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 651K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Civeo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.