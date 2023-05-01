Stifel Maintains Civeo (CVEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civeo is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 85.45% from its latest reported closing price of 19.25.

The projected annual revenue for Civeo is 677MM, a decrease of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVEO is 0.31%, a decrease of 23.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 12,297K shares. The put/call ratio of CVEO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,870K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 785K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 775K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 2.82% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 644K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 40.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 47.34% over the last quarter.

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

