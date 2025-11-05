Stifel Maintains Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Cirrus Logic (NasdaqGS:CRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is $132.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of $119.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 2,046MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.16%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 60,304K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,338K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 0.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,731K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 1.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,655K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,642K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,565K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing a decrease of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 17.59% over the last quarter.

