Stifel Maintains Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is $107.74. The forecasts range from a low of $79.08 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from its latest reported closing price of $89.06.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is $1,983MM, a decrease of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWD - iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF holds 163K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 3.03% over the last quarter.

TILVX - TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Index Fund Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 86.24% over the last quarter.

FTSAX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund A Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.20%, an increase of 16.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 56,878K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cirrus Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

