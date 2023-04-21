Stifel Maintains Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $1,872.28. The forecasts range from a low of $1,565.50 to a high of $2,188.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.11% from its latest reported closing price of $1,798.40.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $9,977MM, an increase of 15.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $43.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 38.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 120K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SWMCX - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Frontier Mid Cap Growth Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 9.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 32,365K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

