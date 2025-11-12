Stifel Maintains Century Casinos (CNTY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Century Casinos (NasdaqCM:CNTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.00% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Century Casinos is $3.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 125.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Century Casinos is 638MM, an increase of 11.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Casinos. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTY is 0.08%, an increase of 25.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 17,702K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTY is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 2,362K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,329K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,580K shares , representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 8.24% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,196K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,476K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,096K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

