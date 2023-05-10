Stifel Maintains Celsius Holdings (CELH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is 121.18. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of 107.12.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is 999MM, an increase of 28.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.32%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 53,066K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,511K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,617K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,446K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 40.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,272K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,248K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

