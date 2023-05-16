Stifel Maintains Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (CWST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (NASDAQ:CWST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 100.78. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of 95.51.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 1,175MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.43%, a decrease of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 66,702K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,057K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 94,090.79% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,938K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,440K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,756K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,428K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 87.84% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,755K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

