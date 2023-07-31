Stifel Maintains Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (CPLP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (NASDAQ:CPLP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.72% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.72% from its latest reported closing price of 15.39.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit is 340MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Product Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 31.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLP is 0.08%, an increase of 32.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.28% to 2,792K shares. The put/call ratio of CPLP is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,746K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 472K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 188K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 33.42% over the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 186K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 70K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Product Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Product Partners L.P. , a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

