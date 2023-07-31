Stifel Maintains Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (CPLP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (NASDAQ:CPLP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.72% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.72% from its latest reported closing price of 15.39.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit is 340MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Product Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 31.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLP is 0.08%, an increase of 32.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.28% to 2,792K shares. The put/call ratio of CPLP is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Donald Smith holds 1,746K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 1.07% over the last quarter.
Aristotle Capital Boston holds 472K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 0.46% over the last quarter.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 188K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 33.42% over the last quarter.
GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 186K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 17.19% over the last quarter.
Sei Investments holds 70K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 15.86% over the last quarter.
Capital Product Partners L P Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Capital Product Partners L.P. , a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.
Additional reading:
- Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution
- BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX
- For the three-month periods ended March 31,
- Description of Securities registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act
- Loan Agreement , dated October 6, 2022, between Capital Product Partners L.P. and Hamburg Commercial Bank A.G.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.