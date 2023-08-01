News & Insights

Stocks
CAMT

Stifel Maintains Camtek (CAMT) Buy Recommendation

August 01, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 34.39. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of 47.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 299MM, a decrease of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.13%, an increase of 24.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 13,373K shares. CAMT / Camtek Ltd Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAMT / Camtek Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,532K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 877K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 87.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 834K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 766K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 88.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 738K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.