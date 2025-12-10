Stifel Maintains Campbell's (CPB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Campbell's (NasdaqGS:CPB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.76% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Campbell's is $35.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $64.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.76% from its latest reported closing price of $28.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell's is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39, a decrease of 4.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell's. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.13%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 221,026K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,996K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608K shares , representing an increase of 29.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 84.12% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,742K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,626K shares , representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,248K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,620K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,577K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 49.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,579K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,462K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 30.32% over the last quarter.

