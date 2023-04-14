Stifel Maintains Callon Petroleum (CPE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is $55.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.13% from its latest reported closing price of $37.84.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is $2,804MM, a decrease of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 12.19% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 339K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 91K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSGFX - Hussman Strategic Growth Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 850K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 62.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.16%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 54,262K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

