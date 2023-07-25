Stifel Maintains California Resources Corporation - (CRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of California Resources Corporation - (NYSE:CRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Resources Corporation - is 54.91. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of 50.68.

The projected annual revenue for California Resources Corporation - is 2,564MM, a decrease of 26.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

California Resources Corporation - Declares $0.28 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $50.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 9.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources Corporation -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.30%, a decrease of 27.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 76,250K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,247K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,499K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 2,699K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 2,604K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,058K shares, representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 28.48% over the last quarter.

California Resources Background Information

alifornia Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

