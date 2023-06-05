Stifel Maintains Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Bowlero Corp - (NYSE:BOWL) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.30% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is 20.68. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 78.30% from its latest reported closing price of 11.60.
The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is 1,051MM, a decrease of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.44%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.01% to 131,402K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 36.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 3,867K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 75.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 9.99% over the last quarter.
Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,234K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 24.59% over the last quarter.
Soros Fund Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,154K shares, representing a decrease of 171.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 48.22% over the last quarter.
Hood River Capital Management holds 2,733K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.
Bowlero Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.
