Stifel Maintains Boston Scientific (BSX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is 61.51. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of 54.10.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 13,569MM, an increase of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.50%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 1,473,562K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 69,137K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,534K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 9.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,631K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,415K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 39,740K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,502K shares, representing a decrease of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,429K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 1.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,231K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,422K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

