Stifel Maintains Blackbaud (BLKB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Blackbaud (NasdaqGS:BLKB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackbaud is $78.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of $63.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blackbaud is 1,190MM, an increase of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackbaud. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLKB is 0.24%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 58,442K shares. The put/call ratio of BLKB is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 9,752K shares representing 20.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,869K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares , representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,695K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing a decrease of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 26.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,278K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing a decrease of 21.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 23.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,227K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 3.51% over the last quarter.

