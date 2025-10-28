Stifel Maintains BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:BMRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.92% Upside

As of October 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $95.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 78.92% from its latest reported closing price of $53.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 3,711MM, an increase of 19.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.20%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 235,045K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,772K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,773K shares , representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 33.85% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,108K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,955K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 12,289K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,800K shares , representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 19.49% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,770K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,286K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,406K shares , representing an increase of 22.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 43.07% over the last quarter.

