Stifel Maintains BellRing Brands (BRBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.44% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BellRing Brands is $57.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 73.44% from its latest reported closing price of $33.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BellRing Brands is 1,944MM, a decrease of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,040 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.22%, an increase of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 156,610K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,174K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 30.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,525K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 29.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 12.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,136K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 27.47% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,131K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 31.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,060K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 30.31% over the last quarter.

