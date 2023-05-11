Stifel Maintains Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 759.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atreca, Inc. is 9.63. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 759.49% from its latest reported closing price of 1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Atreca, Inc. is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atreca, Inc.. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEL is 0.02%, a decrease of 28.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 14,623K shares. The put/call ratio of BCEL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,533K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,202K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 1,206K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEL by 55.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 510K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 78.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCEL by 272.53% over the last quarter.

Atreca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as its lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients.

