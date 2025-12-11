Stifel Maintains Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NasdaqGS:ASND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $266.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.82% from its latest reported closing price of $209.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 836MM, an increase of 29.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.76%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 80,433K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,281K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 5,260K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,451K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,428K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 59.65% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,721K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 4.07% over the last quarter.

