Stifel Maintains Arcellx (ACLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is 50.59. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 50.21% from its latest reported closing price of 33.68.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.46%, a decrease of 32.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 48,778K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 4,745K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 3,947K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing a decrease of 39.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,842K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing an increase of 32.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 54.61% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,848K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,347K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

