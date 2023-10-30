Stifel Maintains ArcBest (ARCB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.41% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ArcBest is 133.53. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.41% from its latest reported closing price of 110.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ArcBest is 5,273MM, an increase of 9.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.22%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 27,067K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,679K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 724K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 683K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 4.22% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 597K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 8.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 588K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 1.58% over the last quarter.

ArcBest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.